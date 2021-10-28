"This is the best year": Halloween 2021 makes major comeback in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Anyone who's watched more than one entry in a horror movie franchise knows what the score is when it comes to the film's villain. At the end, they'll be "vanquished" only to return with a vengeance in the next installment.

The same could be said for Halloween over the past two years. In 2020, major holiday gatherings were canceled in at least 37 states due to COVID-19 concerns (per USA Today). A report that year from the National Retail Foundation noted that consumers they polled were less likely to: dress up, hand out candy and trick or treat than they were in the year 2019.

But this year, there's reason to believe that Halloween has arisen from the previous year's slumber. Consumer spending could reach a record high of $10 billion (according to the NRF).

In Sioux City, certain candies are being snatched up in no time at all and costumes are coming at a premium. A motorist making their way down major thoroughfares in town would see tombstones aplenty in yard after yard, massive spiderwebs radiating outward from front porches and evil-eyed dragons keeping watch over homes.

"This is the best year and a lot is because, with COVID, people were hanging low and now people are wanting to get out and do stuff. And it’s a fun way to go out," Almost Antique and Costume Emporium owner Jason Visvikis said.

According to Visvikis, business at the downtown Sioux City store, which sells costumes yearlong, is well above normal this year and customers have occasionally had to try multiple places before finding what they're looking for.

In terms of what's popular, Visvikis said that costumes for horror film characters such as Michael Myers and Jason Vorhees have continued to dominate but so too have decade-specific getups.

"This year, the go-go and the hippie and the Roaring '20s," he said.

Siouxland trick or treat times North Sioux City- No set times Sergeant Bluff- 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 Sioux City- 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 South Sioux City- 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31

Monica Waldon, an assistant manager for Palmer's Old Tyme Candy Shoppe, said that there's been steady, high-volume business throughout the spooky season.

"I think a lot of people are making up for last year with COVID," she said.

Specifically for Halloween, Waldon said that the store will conjure themed taffies, suckers and Rice Krispies Treats shaped like mummies. Of course there's also candy corn (in multiple flavors) and caramel apples. If people want Halloween accessories for their kitchens, they can pick up frightening aprons and towels as well.

"We get quite a few orders for our caramel apples and we do sell out of those within a couple of days," Waldon said.

For Sioux Cityan Mary Burford, Halloween marks the beginning of a decorative season for her family that crescendos with Christmas. She said that they'll put all kinds of yard items out each year in anticipation of Oct. 31, but that last year was a little bit more scant. So in 2021, she gave a little bit extra.

"I made most of it," Burford said.

The wake of vultures is one of the things that she said took the longest because she had to go and buy lawn flamingos then repaint them and append fur to their necks. Keeping the vultures company are numerous bats, hanging skeletons, bloody hands reaching out of the ground and a replica of Cousin It from "The Addams Family." When the day comes, there will inflatables of Frankenstein's monster and a pirate pup too.

Beyond just wanting to do more than last year, Burford has a personal investment in her decorating this Halloween.

"This is kind of a memorial to my mom. She passed away in March at the age of 90. She liked to see me do this stuff," she said.

