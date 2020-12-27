Top 5 Siouxland business stories of 2020: Pandemic, casino gambling, development

Officials at Sioux City's Smithfield (Curly's) plant never acknowledged whether there was an outbreak there, though a Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls suffered a severe outbreak in the spring, requiring a lengthy shutdown of that pork plant.

Meanwhile, the closure of some packing plants was devastating for other players in the industry.

At a rancorous meeting of hog famers and government officials in Worthington, Minnesota, in late April, hog farmers described a crisis unparalleled since the Great Depression -- the specter of being forced to euthanize their hogs because the shuttered packing plants were unable to process them. At the time, a JBS plant in Worthington, which processes pork from some Northwest Iowa farms, was closed after many of its workers caught the virus.

"We're putting more pigs into our barns, but you can only do that for about four weeks," Lyon County hog farmer Dwight Mogler said at the meeting. "That's when you're faced with a decision to euthanize pigs, because you have no other options."

3. Nebraskans legalize casino gambling, Ho-Chunk to build casinos

Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development corporation of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, had been waiting for this moment for a long time.

