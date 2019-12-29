Top 10 Siouxland business stories of 2019: Big-ticket projects advance, iconic retailers close

SIOUX CITY -- The key business stories in Sioux City and surrounding communities in 2019 were a mixed bag.

Some were positive -- large-scale developments in of large swaths of the downtown -- while others, such as the closure of major longtime retailers, were not.

Below is a list of the 10 biggest business stories of 2019:

1. Downtown developments

The nearly $15 million Siouxland Expo Center began to rise this year on a parcel of land bounded by Interstate 29 and the Floyd River channel, while two downtown hotels are set to open in the spring.

The multi-purpose venue, boasting an estimated 85,000 square feet of arena space, is hoped to attract a wide range of activities, from large trade shows to youth sports tournaments.

The Expo Center is one of several of the big-ticket items are part of the city's Reinvestment District, which is diverting nearly $14 million in future hotel/motel and sales tax money into unique projects designed to increase tourism and quality of life.