SIOUX CITY — Two friends and coworkers are going into business for themselves, selling a line of sweet, trendy beverages that's popular with young people.

Wyatt Schumacher and Minh Vuong, North Sioux City residents who both work at Empirical Foods, are getting ready to open Top Tea, a sort of café that will sell bubble tea and other treats.

Top Tea is expected to open in April, Schumacher and Vuong said. Their storefront, adjacent to a laundromat at the intersection of Gordon Drive and Stone Avenue, was formerly a Stone Bru coffeeshop.

Bubble tea, otherwise known as boba tea, is a cold beverage usually consisting of varying mixtures of tea, milk, sweeteners, flavorings and tapioca pearls, which are the so-called "bubbles." The tapioca pearls sink to the bottom, where they have somewhat the appearance of dark blueberries. A special straw is used to consume the chewy tapioca pearls.

"Kinda gives you the sensation of eating and drinking at the same time," Schumacher said.

Bubble tea emerged in Taiwan sometime in the 1980s. Since coming to the U.S., bubble tea has become a sort of craze with the 30-and-under crowd. The Tea & Coffee Trade Journal says Gen Z -- the generational cohort now in their teens and 20s -- is the driving force behind the drink's surge in popularity. A survey two years ago reportedly found that 94% of respondents between the ages of 20 and 29 had purchased bubble tea in the previous three months.

Top Tea will offer more than 15 flavors of drinks; Schumacher and Vuong are still working on perfecting their recipes. Fruity flavors are popular, as are brown sugar-based flavors. They're also working on a menu of snack items.

The idea for Top Tea was Vuong's. He became acquainted with bubble tea about four years ago, while traveling with his wife.

"My wife was buying those drinks in bigger cities. We went to Texas traveling together, and she was offering it to me. And I was like, 'I don't know what this is,'" Vuong said. "And I tried it out, and it was really good."

