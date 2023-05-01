The Topgolf entertainment venue near Westroads Mall is up for sale, according to real estate listings.

​The venue high above the Interstate 680-West Dodge Road interchange is listed on Showcase.com and LoopNet at a sale price of $8.73 million.

​The World-Herald called and emailed Topgolf for more details about the sale and the venue's future, but the company has not responded.

The venue, Nebraska's first and only Topgolf, opened in July 2020.

Topgolf describes itself as "a sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy."

The venue is like a driving range, but the experience is enhanced because the players aim at giant targets, and the high-tech balls score themselves.

Golfers hit into a net-wrapped outdoor field, aiming at any of 11 color-coded, LED-illuminated targets or at the 155-foot-high back net that's 225 yards from the climate-controlled hitting bays.

Groups can order food and beverages while playing.​ The real estate listings indicate the building at 908 N. 102nd St. is 24,496 square feet in size, and the lot 10.16 acres.

​It is located in an "enhanced employment district," authorized by the Omaha City Council, that allows the entertainment complex to charge an additional 1.75% tax on food and retail items within the 14-acre district.