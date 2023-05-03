Here’s some potentially good news for fans of Topgolf Omaha.

A Topgolf spokesman said Monday the listing of the entertainment venue’s property for sale is a real estate transaction that has “no impact on our venue operations.”

“All operations will continue and will be operated by Topgolf, same as it’s been since our opening,” said Spencer Stewart, a representative of Topgolf.

The venue, Nebraska’s first and only Topgolf, opened in July 2020.

Concerns about its future in Omaha were raised after the property near Westroads Mall was listed on commercial real estate websites Showcase.com and LoopNet.com for a sale price of $8.73 million.

According to Stewart, the sale is a financial investment sale of the underlying long-term lease.

“The Omaha Topgolf venue sits on a very long-term ground lease, and the future buyer will simply become the venue’s landlord on the ground lease,” he said.

Such transactions, where a long-term lease is transacted in the open market, are “very typical” in the real estate industry, he said.

The new buyer or landlord “would be obligated to honor all aspects of our existing ground lease,” he said.

Topgolf describes itself as “a sports entertainment complex that features an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy.”

The venue is like a driving range, but the experience is enhanced because the players aim at giant outfield targets, and the high-tech balls score themselves.

Golfers hit into a net-wrapped outdoor field, aiming at any of 11 color-coded, LED-illuminated targets or at the 155-foot-high back net that’s 225 yards from the climate-controlled hitting bays.

Groups can order food and beverages while playing. The real estate listings indicate the building at 908 N. 102nd St. is 24,496 square feet in size, and the lot 10.16 acres.

It is located in an “enhanced employment district,” authorized by the Omaha City Council, that allows the entertainment complex to charge an additional 1.75% tax on food and retail items within the 14-acre district.

