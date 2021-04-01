Train derailment at Gibbon closes all three lines of Union Pacific traffic

GIBBON — Traffic on all three Union Pacific Railroad lines came to a halt Wednesday when 26 cars derailed in Gibbon.

Around 3:45 p.m. cars of the westbound train hauling mixed freight derailed, blocking the three main lines, according to a news release from Kristen South, senior director of UP’s corporate communications and media relations. The train was being pulled by two engines that remained upright, although the first two flat cars carrying shipping containers behind the engines sat tipped on its wheels leaning toward the south of the tracks.

The train broke apart after the third flat car.

Early Wednesday evening as UP crews were arriving at the scene, metal could be heard creaking. Around 8 p.m. UP crews started removing cars from the tracks.

As of Wednesday night UP didn’t have an estimated time frame for when crews would have the area cleaned up and the lines reopened, South said.