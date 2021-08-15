Anderson, Kaprelian join United Real Estate Solutions

SIOUX CITY -- United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. has announced the addition of two new agents to the residential sales team.

Lexi Anderson is a South Sioux City native. Her interest in real estate started at a young age when she used to help out with her family’s investment properties, according to a press release from United. Anderson is licensed in Iowa and Nebraska. In her spare time she does volunteer dog grooming for a local animal shelter.

Mark Kaprelian is a Sioux City native and graduate of Wayne State University. After nearly 30 years in the retail and hospitality industries, Kaprelian decided to take his passion for helping people and follow his interest in real estate. He is licensed in Iowa. When he isn’t working with clients he enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter and coming up with new locations to visit in Siouxland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0