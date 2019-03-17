SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health - Sioux City has announced the appointment of Jane Arnold, MSA, MA, OTR/L, as the new ambulatory vice president of clinic operations for UnityPoint Clinic in Sioux City.
In her new role, Arnold will provide executive responsibility for the operations of the eight clinics in Sioux City. She will also continue to serve as the senior vice president of hospital operations for UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s.
In 2000, Arnold began her career with UnityPoint Health as an occupational therapist. Since that time, she has held several leadership roles within the organization. Most recently, Arnold has been serving in a dual role as vice president of hospital operations for St. Luke’s as well as the regional vice president of operations for UnityPoint at Home – Sioux City.
Arnold holds a Master of Science degreee in administrative studies, with a concentration in health services administration, from the University of South Dakota, and a Master in Arts degree in occupational therapy from the College of St. Catherine. She also received her Bachelor of Science degree in human biology from Mankato State University.