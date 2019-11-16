Asinas joins Knopik Family Dentistry
SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Craig Burhoop and the staff at Knopik Family Dentistry have announced a new addition to their team, Carmela Asinas, DDS. 

Carmela Asinas

Dr. Asinas grew up in Santa Clarita, California, and did her undergraduate work at Loyola Marymount University in Marina Del Rey.

She came to the Midwest to attend Creighton University, where she received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree. She went into dentistry because it combined her passion for art, science and helping others, according to a press release. 

Dr. Tod Knopik, who retired from general dentistry to teach at Creighton earlier this year, and Dr. Burhoop are both Creighton graduates.

