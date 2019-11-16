Asinas joins Knopik Family Dentistry

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Craig Burhoop and the staff at Knopik Family Dentistry have announced a new addition to their team, Carmela Asinas, DDS.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Asinas grew up in Santa Clarita, California, and did her undergraduate work at Loyola Marymount University in Marina Del Rey.

She came to the Midwest to attend Creighton University, where she received her Doctorate of Dental Surgery degree. She went into dentistry because it combined her passion for art, science and helping others, according to a press release.

Dr. Tod Knopik, who retired from general dentistry to teach at Creighton earlier this year, and Dr. Burhoop are both Creighton graduates.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0