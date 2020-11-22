Attorneys join Heidman Law Firm

SIOUX CITY -- Heidman Law Firm has announced two new attorneys have joined their practice.

Leland G. Slawson, originally from Otego, New York, has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Slawson earned his J.D. from Drake University Law School and has a B.A. in history from Briar Cliff University. His general practice areas include insurance defense, torts, landlord-tenant matters, and general litigation.

Zack A. Martin, originally from Glenwood, Iowa, has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Martin earned his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law and has a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Northern Iowa. His general practice areas include, but are not limited to, cases involving torts, contracts, insurance, and landlord-tenant law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0