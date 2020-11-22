 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Attorneys join Heidman Law Firm
View Comments

Attorneys join Heidman Law Firm

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Heidman Law Firm has announced two new attorneys have joined their practice. 

Leland Slawson

Slawson

Leland G. Slawson, originally from Otego, New York, has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Slawson earned his J.D. from Drake University Law School and has a B.A. in history from Briar Cliff University. His general practice areas include insurance defense, torts, landlord-tenant matters, and general litigation.

Zack A. Martin

Martin

Zack A. Martin, originally from Glenwood, Iowa, has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Martin earned his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law and has a B.A. in philosophy from the University of Northern Iowa. His general practice areas include, but are not limited to, cases involving torts, contracts, insurance, and landlord-tenant law.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News