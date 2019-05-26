SIOUX CITY -- Jeana Goosmann, CEO & managing partner of the Goosmann Law Firm, has announced that Northwest Iowa attorney Barry Shaw Sackett has joined the law firm as corporate counsel.
Sackett is the owner of Sackett Law Firm in Spirit Lake, Spencer and Primghar, which is now a Goosmann Law Firm Affiliate. His business and legal experience stems from years as a business owner, chief financial officer, in-house counsel, assistant county attorney, and legal consultant, according to a press release from Goosmann.
His practice areas include business transactions, entity formation, real estate, tax, estate planning, probate, and work as a certified mediator.
Sackett’s clients include owners, investors, business leaders, executives, developers, and entrepreneurs in industries such as construction, manufacturing, banking, agriculture, real estate, commodities, technology, and government relations.
He is licensed to practice in Iowa, Minnesota and California.