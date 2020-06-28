Behne, Donaldson named to executive director positions at MercyOne

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Carl Behne has been named executive director of rural hospitals and clinic operations at MercyOne Siouxland and Mark Donaldson has accepted the position of executive director of clinically integrated network at MercyOne Siouxland.

Behne will be responsible for the MercyOne Western Iowa Medical Group and the owned and managed Critical Access Hospitals in the Western Region.

Donaldson has more than 25 years of progressive health plan and health care service delivery under population health and value-based care principles, including 15 years managing clinically integrated networks.

Prior to joining MercyOne Siouxland, Donaldson served as the regional administrator, MultiCare Neuroscience Institute, in Washington state and as president of Rainier Health Network, CHI Franciscan Health.

Before joining MercyOne, Behne served as the CEO of Greene County Medical Center in Jefferson, Iowa, as a senior vice president at Unity Point-Des Moines, connecting the rural and urban markets to create integrated care, as well as the director of business development at Great River Health, Burlington Iowa.

