Bennett hired at Stone Group Architects as project manager and specifications writer

SIOUX CITY -- Stone Group Architects has added Chris Bennett to its staff as project manager and specifications writer.
Bennett has more than 23 years’ experience working in the architectural industry, including the design and project management of public, private and military projects.
Based out of the Stone Group Architects' Sioux City office, Bennett has extensive experience with specification writing as well as on-site construction administration with emphasis in quality assurance and quality control.
He served in the Army and National Guard and currently serves in the Army Reserves.