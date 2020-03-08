Bennett hired at Stone Group Architects as project manager and specifications writer
View Comments

Bennett hired at Stone Group Architects as project manager and specifications writer

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Stone Group Architects has added Chris Bennett to its staff as project manager and specifications writer.

Chris Bennett

Bennett

Bennett has more than 23 years’ experience working in the architectural industry, including the design and project management of public, private and military projects.

Based out of the Stone Group Architects' Sioux City office, Bennett has extensive experience with specification writing as well as on-site construction administration with emphasis in quality assurance and quality control.

He served in the Army and National Guard and currently serves in the Army Reserves.

MRHD elects board members
Burnett to retire as Crittenton Center executive director
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News