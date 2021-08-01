 Skip to main content
Bittner named CFO at Goosmann Law Firm
SIOUX CITY -- Jeana Goosmann, CEO and managing partner of the Goosmann Law Firm, has announced that Todd Bittner has joined the firm's Omaha office as chief financial officer. 

Todd Bittner

Bittner

Bittner has more than 30 years' financial experience, including serving as vice president of finance at First Data for 18 years. He has also worked for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, an IT staffing software company, a pharmacy and a drink distribution company. 

As CFO, Bittner will oversee Goosmann's financial department team. Goosmann has offices in Sioux City, Omaha and Sioux Falls. 

