Board makes partner at Heidman Law Firm

SIOUX CITY -- The Heidman Law Firm announced this month that Jessica A. Board has become a partner with the firm.

Board is a member of the firm's litigation practice group, according to a press release from Heidman. Her practice includes creditors' rights, bankruptcy, collections, workers' compensation, employment matters and general civil litigation.

Board is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute, the Defense Research Institute, the Iowa Defense Counsel Association, the Iowa Organization of Women Attorneys and is admitted to practice in U.S. bankruptcy courts and U.S. District Courts in Nebraska, South Dakota and the Northern and Southern districts of Iowa.