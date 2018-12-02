SIOUX CITY -- Curtis Boschult joined L & L Builders Co. this fall, and is working for the firm as an estimator and project manager. Boschult stems from Northeast Nebraska and is a graduate of Wayne State College, where he received two degrees in construction management and drafting design.
After graduation, Boschult spent five years working in the commercial construction division with Kiewit in Omaha, pursuing and building work in the Lincoln, Nebraska, market.
Boschult helped run multiple successful projects at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, including the Alaskan Adventure Splash Park, the Education Center Building, and the Asian Highlands Exhibits. He and his wife, Shelby, a former Morningside College basketball player and graduate, recently moved back to the Siouxland area, allowing them to be closer to family.