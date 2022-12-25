 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bowman joins KTIV News

Sioux City Fire Rescue holds a press conference Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Station #1 in downtown Sioux City. The department was showing off its four 2022 Rosenbauer Pumper Engines that it took delivery of last week. The four engines cost the city $2.1 million and are expected to be in frontline service for 15 years.

SIOUX CITY -- KTIV News 4 announced this past week that Jessica Bowman is joining Matt Breen as an evening anchor for KTIV News 4.

Bowman, a native of Texas, is an award-winning journalist with more than 15 years of experience, according to an announcement from KTIV. 

Jessica Bowman

Bowman

Prior to joining KTIV, she was an Omaha-based national news anchor for Gray Television’s streaming service, where she covered the Jan. 6 riots, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. 

Earlier in her career she covered the rebuilding process post-Hurricane Katrina and was on the ground during the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, KTIV said in its announcement. 

Bowman's predecessor on the KTIV anchor-desk, Stella Daskalakis, left this fall for a position as an anchor at WEYI-TV/WSMH-TV in Saginaw, Michigan. 

Stella Daskalakis

Daskalakis

“I’ve received such a warm and gracious welcome at KTIV,” Bowman said in a statement provided by KTIV. “I feel so blessed to now be a member of the KTIV team and continue their commitment to keep Siouxland viewers informed.”

