Bowman joins KTIV News

SIOUX CITY -- KTIV News 4 announced this past week that Jessica Bowman is joining Matt Breen as an evening anchor for KTIV News 4.

Bowman, a native of Texas, is an award-winning journalist with more than 15 years of experience, according to an announcement from KTIV.

Prior to joining KTIV, she was an Omaha-based national news anchor for Gray Television’s streaming service, where she covered the Jan. 6 riots, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Earlier in her career she covered the rebuilding process post-Hurricane Katrina and was on the ground during the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, KTIV said in its announcement.

Bowman's predecessor on the KTIV anchor-desk, Stella Daskalakis, left this fall for a position as an anchor at WEYI-TV/WSMH-TV in Saginaw, Michigan.

“I’ve received such a warm and gracious welcome at KTIV,” Bowman said in a statement provided by KTIV. “I feel so blessed to now be a member of the KTIV team and continue their commitment to keep Siouxland viewers informed.”