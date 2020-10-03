Brown makes partner at Nichols, Rise & Company

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Danielle L. Brown has been admitted into the partnership of Nichols, Rise & Company, L.L.P., Certified Public Accountants.

Brown, who practices in Nichols, Rise & Company’s South Sioux City office, is a licensed CPA in Iowa and Nebraska and is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and Iowa Society of CPAs.

She works with a wide variety of small businesses and individuals, but also has concentrations in medical, governmental, construction, manufacturing and employee benefit plans.

Brown, a native of Corsica, South Dakota, worked for the FDIC prior to being hired at Nichols, Rise & Company in October 2011. She and her husband, Ben, are the parents of two daughters, Maya and Tayah.

