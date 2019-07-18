NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Brown Wegher Construction has announced the addition of Cory Steffen to its team as commercial senior project manager.
Steffen will work closely with BWC industrial partners to engineer and build facilities that exceed standards in both safety and innovation.
An Iowa State University engineering graduate, Steffen brings a tenacity for continued education and attention to detail to the growing industrial and commercial divisions, said BWC Executive Vice President Tyler Manker.
Having grown up around livestock with his father’s farm, Steffen brings a unique focused approach to food processing construction.