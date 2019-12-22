Bruns named director of trust operations and tax at SNB

SIOUX CITY -- David Bruns has been named director of trust operations and tax in Security National Bank's wealth management division.
In his new role, Bruns oversees the division's trust operation and tax department staff, while serving as in-house expert for trust taxation and accounting procedures.
Prior to Security National Bank, Bruns served as a financial accountant at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and as a staff accountant with Henjes, Conner and Williams, P.C.