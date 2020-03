SIOUX CITY -- Aimee Burnett has been named director of development and recruitment of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland (BBBS).

Prior to her appointment at BBBS, she worked as a mortgage loan originator with Security National Bank for nearly three years.

Burnett is a Sioux City native and a 2006 graduate of the University of Northern Iowa.

