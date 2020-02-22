Burnett to retire as Crittenton Center executive director
Burnett to retire as Crittenton Center executive director

SIOUX CITY -- After more than 40 years of serving Siouxland children and families, Marian Burnett is retiring as executive director of Crittenton Center in May 2020. 

Burnett joined the Crittenton Center as a residential counselor in 1977 and currently leads the team of 85 employees as its executive director. She oversees the organization’s efforts to serve more than 2,500 children, individuals and families each year.

She served as executive director for 11 years. 

The board will immediately begin a search for a new executive director with plans to identify its next leader by May.

