Carlson hired at RE/MAX Lakes Realty
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa -- Aaron Jones, broker/owner of RE/MAX Lakes Realty, has announced that Rachel Carlson has joined their team of real estate professionals.

Rachel Carlson

Carlson

Carlson brings experience, having been a realtor for the past six years. Prior to that, she worked for a real estate and development publication in the Des Moines metro, according to a press release. 

She and her husband, Jeff, have developed, renovated, and marketed residential and commercial projects in Sioux City as well as lakefront property in the Iowa Great Lakes.

Carlson is actively involved in marketing, event planning and coordination at The Arena and is also a board member for the We Got Next Foundation. She recently designed the interior of Chesterman's Grill and the Wells Family Lounge found at The Arena Sports Academy in Sioux City. 

