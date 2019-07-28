SIOUX CITY -- The Mary J. Treglia Community House has announced J. Rebecca (Becky) Carlson as the new executive director of the nonprofit.
Carlson will be responsible for overseeing operations and leading staff, marketing and public relations, and grant and financial management.
She has a long history of helping Siouxland community members, according to a press release.
Carlson began her professional career with the Council on Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence and has also held positions with the Center for Siouxland and the Siouxland District Health Department.
The Mary J. Treglia Community House, established in 1921, provides immigration classes and legal services, translating and interpretation, preschool and other services.