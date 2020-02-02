Catholic Charities names Triplett new clinical director

SIOUX CITY -- Catholic Charities of the Sioux City Diocese has announced the promotion of therapist and supervisor Benita Triplett to clinical director for the agency.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Triplett is a board certified, licensed independent social worker with more than 25 years of experience. She has been with Catholic Charities for over a year, bringing experience from her work with UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s, the Crittenton Center and the Boys and Girls Home of Sioux City. In addition to her supervisory role, she will continue to provide therapy at the Sioux City location.

Triplett is certified in critical incident response for offering debriefings to first responders and the tobacco cessation program known as Quit Smart. She provides services to all populations and has received training in motivational interviewing, behavioral therapy and trauma therapy (EMDR) as well as focusing on special populations providing geriatric mental health service.

As part of the agency’s Pathways to Hope and Healing program, Triplett is available to provide free mental health assessments to school-age children who are struggling or at risk. This program is open to all schools in the area.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0