Catholic Charities partners with psychiatrist Nesrin Abu Ata

SIOUX CITY -- Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Sioux City has announced a partnership with psychiatrist Dr. Nesrin Abu Ata.

Dr. Abu Ata is available for medication consults for Catholic Charities clients by telehealth at all locations across the diocese.

Dr. Abu Ata is a board-certified psychiatrist. She is also a board-certified family medicine physician and holds further certificates of training from the Harvard Program in Refugee Trauma and the American Association for Community Psychiatry. She has done further training with the Center for Mind Body Medicine.

Dr. Abu Ata completed her medical school training at the Medical School for International Health in Israel, and then went on to complete a combined residency in psychiatry and family medicine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. She is currently completing her fellowship training in integrative psychiatry at the Integrative Psychiatry Institute.

Currently, Dr. Abu Ata provides psychiatric care through her own practice, Mind; Alchemy, PLLC and in partnership with Catholic Charities and Rosecrance Jackson Center.

