Crittenton Center announces new emergency shelter and youth development director

SIOUX CITY -- Zach Anderson has accepted the position of Crittenton Center’s emergency shelter and youth development director.
The emergency shelter provides a safe place for kids to stay during a crisis. Anderson started his new position in late August.
Originally from Canistota, South Dakota, Anderson recently moved to North Sioux City along with his wife, Trisha.
Anderson started his career as a special education teacher with Volunteers America and most recently was the program director at Resources for Human Development, which serves individuals with developmental disabilities.
Anderson succeeds Ed Huff, who served as the shelter director and was with Crittenton Center for 19 years.
