Cron named director of the Compass at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff University has announced the promotion of Erin Cron to director of the Compass.

In this position, she will provide primary oversight for the Compass, which specializes in student navigation needs, according to a press release from Briar Cliff.

Funded through the Empowering Learning Initiative (ELI) and Title III, the Compass provides student mentoring, advising, course support and more.

Cron has worked in higher education since 2003 at both state and private schools. Her work has included diversity focused student programs, residence life, student activities, and leadership development.

Cron and the navigators of the Compass, Maria Cancino, Blanca Gomez, Alicia Harper and Jay Rhodes, have helped the Compass evolve throughout the past year, since its inception in the summer of 2019.

