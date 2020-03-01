Croston joins Pioneer Bank

SIOUX CITY -- Pioneer Bank has announced that Cole Croston has joined the bank. Croston will be active in all areas of credit and lending, including commercial, mortgage and consumer loans.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Croston is a native of Sergeant Bluff. He is a graduate of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business. Croston was a student-athlete playing football for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Following his graduation from the University of Iowa, Croston earned a spot as an offensive lineman after signing with the New England Patriots. His NFL career included two Super Bowl appearances and one win in Super Bowl LIII.

Croston resides in Sioux City.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0