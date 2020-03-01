Croston joins Pioneer Bank
Croston joins Pioneer Bank

SIOUX CITY -- Pioneer Bank has announced that Cole Croston has joined the bank. Croston will be active in all areas of credit and lending, including commercial, mortgage and consumer loans.

Croston is a native of Sergeant Bluff. He is a graduate of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Iowa’s Tippie College of Business. Croston was a student-athlete playing football for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Following his graduation from the University of Iowa, Croston earned a spot as an offensive lineman after signing with the New England Patriots. His NFL career included two Super Bowl appearances and one win in Super Bowl LIII. 

Croston resides in Sioux City.

