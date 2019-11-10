Davidson promoted to radiation oncology manager at June E. Nylen

SIOUX CITY -- Makayla Davidson, BSMI, R.T.(R)(T)(CT), has been promoted to radiation oncology manager at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.
You have free articles remaining.
Her responsibilities include directing and managing all radiation, nursing, and radiology staff and services provided at the Cancer Center as well as formulating and implementing patient-care policies related to radiation procedures, and related standards of care for the treatment of radiation and radiology oncology patients. She will also participate in both long-term strategic planning and daily operational decision making for the practice.
Davidson has worked at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center since 2014. She began her medical career as a certified nursing assistant and then worked as a radiologic tech at a rural hospital.