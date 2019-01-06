SIOUX CITY -- UnityPoint Health -- St. Luke’s has announced that Tammy DeRocher is taking on the role of diabetes nurse educator-clinical coordinator.
DeRocher will work with a multi-disciplinary team in assessing, planning, implementing, evaluating and educating individuals in the treatment and self-management of type I, type II and gestational diabetes.
A native of Merrill, Iowa, DeRocher completed her associate degree in nursing at St. Luke’s School of Nursing and attained her bachelor's degree in nursing through Briar Cliff University. She has more than 28 years of nursing experience.
Previously, DeRocher worked as a registered nurse with St. Luke’s in multiple capacities. She worked at Employee Health and Wellness, Occupational Medicine, and the Diabetes Center. She also served in her roles as a diabetes educator for three years, then as a pediatric nurse at area clinics and nurse for community schools and Family Practice. In 2017, DeRocher also completed the Iowa Hospital Association Leadership Series.