Dinsdale joins Security National Bank

A financial professional with special expertise in small business banking, she arrives at Security after serving as a Small Business Administration (SBA) commercial lender in Des Moines.

Dinsdale served an internship with the Iowa Division of Banking, where she started her career as a bank examiner. She eventually entered the business banking field as a commercial loan portfolio manager leading into her current role as lender. In 2018, Dinsdale was selected as a member of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Leaders in Advocacy Program and also serves as a member of the IBA’s Advocacy and Policy Committee.