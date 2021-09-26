 Skip to main content
Dinsdale joins Security National Bank
Dinsdale joins Security National Bank

SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced a new hire. 

Tessa Dinsdale has joined Security National Bank as a commercial services representative.

A financial professional with special expertise in small business banking, she arrives at Security after serving as a Small Business Administration (SBA) commercial lender in Des Moines.

Dinsdale served an internship with the Iowa Division of Banking, where she started her career as a bank examiner. She eventually entered the business banking field as a commercial loan portfolio manager leading into her current role as lender. In 2018, Dinsdale was selected as a member of the Iowa Bankers Association’s Leaders in Advocacy Program and also serves as a member of the IBA’s Advocacy and Policy Committee.

Outside of the Bank, Dinsdale looks forward to getting involved with non-profit organizations in the Siouxland area.

