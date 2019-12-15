Doohen named sales manager at Warrior

SIOUX CITY -- Erin Doohen has been named the sales manager at Sioux City's downtown Warrior Hotel.
She joins general manager Jeremie Slagle and director of sales and marketing Lila Plambeck.
Doohen grew up in Sioux City and graduated from West High School. She studied police science at Western Iowa Tech Community College and was an emergency dispatcher for Woodbury Country for several years. Doohen has been working with area brides through her bridal makeup business and most recently has been in the field of marketing and design.
The Warrior will be Siouxland’s first Marriott Autograph Collection hotel.