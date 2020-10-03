Dordt University appoints Visscher, Van De Griend to director roles

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa -- Dordt University has appointed two people to director roles within the university.

Channon Visscher will serve as director for the Andreas Center for Scholarship and Service.

In his role as director, Visscher will provide oversight for Dordt Press and the Pro Rege faculty publication, helping to develop a comprehensive vision for Dordt’s publications. The Andreas Center will collaborate with departments, programs, and academic leaders to foster and promote Dordt’s faculty expertise in providing serviceable insight to the broader community and shaping the culture of Christian higher education within and beyond Dordt University.

Kristin Van De Griend will serve as director for the Kielstra Center for Research and Grants.

The Kielstra Center supports faculty in pursuing and administering external grants and funded research.

In her role as director, Van De Griend will provide oversight for the Kielstra Center staff and for Dordt’s Institutional Review Board (IRB). The Kielstra Center will continue to serve as the portal for faculty who apply for internal grants, facilitate peer review processes, publish the annual report of faculty research and scholarship, and lead implementation of initiatives that promote undergraduate and graduate research and scholarship. She will also serve as the primary liaison to the Northwest Iowa Research Institute.

