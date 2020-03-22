Drury joins Goosmann Law Firm

SIOUX CITY -- Attorney Jamey Drury has joined Goosmann Law Firm in its Sioux City office.

Drury is a business, trial, and employment attorney with more than 20 years of experience. He has practiced law both in-house and as an assistant county attorney.

He spent 18 years of his legal career serving as corporate counsel for Tyson Foods resolving matters involving litigation, depositions, policies and employee training, contracts involving purchasing agreements, transportation agreements and litigation stemming from contract disputes, workers’ compensation and employment issues related to such matters, and a myriad of other general matters.

A U.S. Army veteran, Drury received his Juris Doctor from Drake University Law School, and bachelor’s degree in microbiology from South Dakota State University. He is licensed to practice in Iowa.

