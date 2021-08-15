 Skip to main content
Eames promoted to wealth management compliance officer at SNB
SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced a promotion at the bank. 

Teresa Eames

Eames

Teresa Eames has been named the bank's wealth management compliance officer. In her new role, she will provide guidance to reduce risk in the bank's wealth management division and ensure the bank adheres to all government regulations, according to a press release from SNB. 

Eames joined Security National Bank in 2020. She has nearly 25 years of financial experience in areas of risk management, internal auditing, regulatory compliance and operations. 

