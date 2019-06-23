DAKOTA DUNES – Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT) Consultants & Hearing Services has announced the addition of two new audiologists to its team of experts.
Dr. Adrian Aylor was born and raised in Sioux Falls and earned her doctor of audiology degree from the University of South Dakota, according to a press release from ENT.
She has experience working with both pediatric and adult patients. Dr. Aylor enjoys helping individuals with hearing loss and tinnitus find solutions for their communication difficulties through the use of amplification and other assistive listening devices that fit their lifestyle.
Dr. Megan Wegher earned her doctor of audiology degree from the University of South Dakota.
A native of Sergeant Bluff, Dr. Wegher is excited to bring expertise in both pediatric and adult audiology to the Siouxland area. Her areas of interest include pediatric audiology, amplification, and bone-anchored hearing devices. Dr. Wegher is certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and is licensed in both Iowa and South Dakota.