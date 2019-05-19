SIOUX CITY -- A graduate of Sioux City East High School has been named to the director of sales for Samsung Electronics.
Douglas Lake, who graduated East High in 1989 and later attended the University of South Dakota and the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, has been with Samsung for 11 years. He will be part of a team of directors responsible for U.S. sales, according to a news release.
While he was a student in Edinburgh, Lake and partner Richard Barker developed a search engine called "Search Buddy." He worked for Gateway in North Sioux City in the early 2000s.
Lake is married and has four children who live in the Phoenix area. His parents, Darrell and Joyce Lake, still reside in Sioux City.