El Baba joins MercyOne as electrophysiologist

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Mohammed El Baba, MD, is joining the team at MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center as their new full-time electrophysiologist.
Electrophysiology is the detection and treatment of a potentially life-threatening or abnormal heart rhythms also known as arrhythmias, MercyOne said in a press release. This can cause people to experience symptoms such as fluttering in the chest, chest pain, fainting or dizziness. Electrophysiologists help to determine the cause of an abnormal heart rhythm, locate the origin, and decide the best treatment to help you get back to living your best life.
MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular Center has a fully equipped electrophysiology lab.
“The heart and especially electrophysiology is pure physics to me, which I love,” Dr. El Baba said in a statement. “The speed, the pressure, the valve; it all goes back to that.”
Dr. El Baba is skilled at preforming procedures including WATCHMAN, Micra pacemakers and other cardiac devices and is passionate about electrophysiology, heart failure, AFIB and arrhythmias, MercyOne said in its press release.