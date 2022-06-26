El Baba joins MercyOne as electrophysiologist

Electrophysiology is the detection and treatment of a potentially life-threatening or abnormal heart rhythms also known as arrhythmias, MercyOne said in a press release. This can cause people to experience symptoms such as fluttering in the chest, chest pain, fainting or dizziness. Electrophysiologists help to determine the cause of an abnormal heart rhythm, locate the origin, and decide the best treatment to help you get back to living your best life.