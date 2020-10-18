Enockson named regional president of Rosecrance Jackson

SIOUX CITY -- Rosecrance has announced that Julie Enockson has been named regional president of Rosecrance Jackson Centers.

Enockson is a Siouxland native whose commitment to service began on her family’s farm, where she still remains involved today, according to a press release from Rosecrance.

After 20 years in the local manufacturing sector, Enockson held the position of director of finance/controller at Mercy Medical Center. She assumed the CFO role at Jackson seven years ago.

Enockson has advocated for managed care payment changes and negotiated the contracts for the new Spencer and Sheldon facilities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0