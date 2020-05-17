Ericson named president of St. Luke's College - UnityPoint Health

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- St. Luke’s College – UnityPoint Health has announced Kendra Ericson, Ph.D, MSN, RN, as the new president of St. Luke’s College.

She replaces Mike Stiles, who will be retiring after nearly four decades of service at the helm of St. Luke’s College. The search for Stiles’ replacement began in January. Ericson will begin her duties July 6.

Most recently, Ericson spent more than seven years as the director of nursing education at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) in Ankeny, Iowa. In that role, she developed, implemented and monitored academic programming across DMACC’s multi-campus health program.

Ericson has nearly two decades of experience in nursing education and curriculum development. She is also a member of a variety of industry coalitions, including serving as president and past president of the Iowa Career and Technical Association, and as the committee chair of the Des Moines Interprofessional Collaborative.