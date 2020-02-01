F&M Bank announces promotions

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- The board of directors of F&M Bank has announced the promotions of three F&M Bank officers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gail Curry is now the chief operating officer (COO) for the bank. Curry is also the market president for the bank’s Siouxland market, which consists of branches in both Sioux City and South Sioux City. She has worked at F&M Bank for over 30 years, and will work with all departments within the bank in her roles.

Michele Gatzemeyer is now a senior vice president for the bank. Gatzemeyer has worked at F&M Bank for more than 15 years. She will work primarily with the deposit operations department within the bank.

Terri Guy is now a senior vice president for the bank. Guy has worked at F&M Bank for over 15 years. She will work with the loan department within the bank.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0