Faber to join Orange City Area Health System

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Marty Guthmiller, CEO of Orange City Area Health System, has announced the signing of Tyler Faber, D.O., to its Family Medicine Team.
You have free articles remaining.
Dr. Faber will join the health system’s medical clinic and critical access hospital in the fall of 2021 following his family medicine residency in Sioux Falls.
A native of Sioux Center, Iowa, Dr. Faber is a 2014 graduate of Iowa State University with a B.S. in genetics, and a 2018 graduate of Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine.
He will be joining Orange City Area Health System’s team of 19 family medicine physicians and advanced level practitioners who serve in three medical clinics and nationally recognized critical access hospital.