SIOUX CITY -- KTIV News 4, the NBC affiliate in Sioux City, has hired Michaela Feldmann as its morning news anchor for KTIV News 4 Today.
She will join KTIV’s veteran morning news anchor Al Joens and meteorologist Jaret Lansford starting Aug. 12.
Feldmann, who grew up on a farm near Meadow Grove, Nebraska, is a graduate of the University of South Dakota. She interned in the KTIV newsroom in the summers of 2015 and 2016 and was most recently working at Sioux Falls station KSFY, where she was a producer, reporter and anchor.
Feldmann has been back at KTIV for a few weeks, filing reports and producing some newscasts. In addition to her anchoring duties, she will also report on news stories.