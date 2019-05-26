SIOUX CITY -- Christie Finnegan has joined the June E. Nylen Cancer Center (JENCC) as its marketing and fund development manager.
In her new role, Finnegan will be responsible for planning and implementing the marketing strategies and fundraising activities to support the overall goals of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and Siouxland Paramedics.
Finnegan, a magna cum laude graduate of Briar Cliff University, brings more than 20 years of marketing, public relations and fundraising experience in the Siouxland community.
Finnegan currently serves on the Board of Directors of St. Luke’s College and the Sioux City Public Schools Foundation and is co-chair of The 1930 Influencers Committee at Briar Cliff University.