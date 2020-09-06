Five join Northwestern College faculty

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College announced five new full-time faculty members with the start of classes this fall.

Two are joining the master’s program in physician assistant studies. Chris Tuey, hired as a professor of practice, is licensed as a physician assistant (PA) in Iowa and board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. He began his health care career as a nurse in a burn unit.

Jolene Harris will teach in Northwestern’s PA program and the undergraduate biology department as an instructor of anatomy. She previously taught at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, where she won awards for teaching, and at Creighton University, the University of Nebraska Omaha, and Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica.

She is the co-author of “A Virtual Reality Teaching and Learning Platform for Medical School Education,” which was presented at the 2018 Society for Information Technology and Teachers Education International Conference.

Angila Moffitt and Theresa Pedersen will both teach in Northwestern’s graduate and undergraduate education departments.