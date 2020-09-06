Five join Northwestern College faculty

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College announced five new full-time faculty members with the start of classes this fall.
Two are joining the master’s program in physician assistant studies. Chris Tuey, hired as a professor of practice, is licensed as a physician assistant (PA) in Iowa and board-certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants. He began his health care career as a nurse in a burn unit.
Jolene Harris will teach in Northwestern’s PA program and the undergraduate biology department as an instructor of anatomy. She previously taught at the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria, where she won awards for teaching, and at Creighton University, the University of Nebraska Omaha, and Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica.
She is the co-author of “A Virtual Reality Teaching and Learning Platform for Medical School Education,” which was presented at the 2018 Society for Information Technology and Teachers Education International Conference.
Angila Moffitt and Theresa Pedersen will both teach in Northwestern’s graduate and undergraduate education departments.
Moffitt will also serve as director of the college’s online Bachelor of Arts in early childhood education program.
She began her career as a special education teacher for elementary and high school students, then became a curriculum developer and trainer. Prior to joining Northwestern’s faculty, she was the principal of Community Christian School and Daycare in Fort Dodge, Iowa, and taught graduate courses for the American College of Education.
Pedersen will teach courses in educational leadership, special education and teacher leadership for Northwestern’s Master of Education program. An experienced public school teacher-leader and administrator, she was a special education, English and inclusion teacher for schools in Illinois and Florida.
She also served for two years as the principal of a K-12 school in Jacksonville, Florida, and taught at Northern Illinois University. Most recently, she was an elementary teacher for the Department of Defense Education Activity in Germany.
Mark Tyler Miller is Northwestern’s new assistant professor of theatre.
Miller previously taught at the University of Illinois and served as the theatre program director at Fresno Pacific University. He has extensive experience as an actor, composer, playwright and fight choreographer. His one-man acoustic musical, “The Adam Bomb,” debuted in 2019.
