Forker hired as Bishop Heelan director of finance

SIOUX CITY -- Jeannie Forker has joined Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools as director of finance.
She will oversee the Heelan school system’s accounting functions, payroll, monthly financials, budgeting, annual audit preparations and more.
A Heelan graduate, Forker previously worked for the city for 35 years, working as budget and financial manager for 18 years and, most recently, as finance director, the top finance position in the city.
As finance director she led budget development, worked with city department heads, the city manager and the City Council and led a staff of 14 while managing a $324 million budget.