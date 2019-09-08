SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has announced a new executive director, Fred Hexom. He succeeds the previous executive director, Katie Roberts, who left Habitat to pursue new professional challenges.
Hexom started his new job on Tuesday, according to a press release.
Hexom previously led the weather department at KCAU-TV in Sioux City, where he worked for 10 years as chief meteorologist.
His goal for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is increased public awareness, enthusiasm, giving and volunteer participation.