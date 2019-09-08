{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has announced a new executive director, Fred Hexom. He succeeds the previous executive director, Katie Roberts, who left Habitat to pursue new professional challenges.

Hexom started his new job on Tuesday, according to a press release. 

Hexom previously led the weather department at KCAU-TV in Sioux City, where he worked for 10 years as chief meteorologist. 

His goal for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity is increased public awareness, enthusiasm, giving and volunteer participation. 

