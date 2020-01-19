Fridh to lead Rosecrance Jackson Centers

ROCKFORD, Ill. – Following a monthslong national search, Rosecrance has appointed Annie Fridh, PsyD., as the new leader of Rosecrance Jackson Centers, serving the Siouxland area.

With more than 25 years of experience and leadership in behavioral healthcare, Dr. Fridh currently serves as the vice president of operations at Rosecrance Jackson Centers and was previously the Rosecrance Administrator of Adult Behavioral Health.

She earned her Bachelor of Science in Family Social Services from Northern Illinois University and her M.S. in Child and Family Services—Marriage & Family Therapy from Northern Illinois University. She obtained a Doctorate of Psychology from the Illinois School of Professional Psychology at Argosy University.

Last fall, current regional president, Kermit Dahlen, announced his plan to retire in March after a long and respected career in the treatment of substance use disorders.

Under Dahlen’s leadership, the former Jackson Recovery Centers grew from a 20-bed adolescent facility to Iowa’s largest comprehensive treatment program for adult and youth substance use disorders.

